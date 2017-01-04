Mahima Mishra to be questioned by Crime Branch officials

Bhubaneswar: State based industrialist and Odisha stevedores Limited(OSL) Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias, Mahima Mishra after being arrested has taken in four-day police remand since January 1. Meanwhile, two senior officials from Odisha crime Branch has arrived at Paradip on Tuesday to interrogate Mishra in connection with his alleged involvement in other old cases.

Earlier, Mishra along with his aide, Basant Bal was arrested from Bangkok on December 25 in Thailand by the Odisha Police for their alleged involvement in the murder case of Seaways Shipping & Logistics Limited (SSLL) General Manager Mahendra Swain on October 26 last year. Soon after their arrest, the duo were sent to Kujang jail and later Jagatsinghpur district police was granted four-day remand for interrogation into the murder case.

Soon after the detention of Mahima Mishra and Basant Bal by Thailand cops, Odisha Deputy General of Police(DGP) KB Singh at a press meet had announced that besides Swain’s murder case, his alleged involvements in other old cases would also be re-opened and probed.