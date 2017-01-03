Mahima Mishra under ED scanner

Bhubaneswar: The police department after submitting a letter to the Enforcement Directorate(ED) , the later has started all it’s proceedings to probe the business dealings and assets of the state based industrialist and Odisha Stevedores Limited(OSL) Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias Mahima Mishra.

Earlier, Mishra was arrested on December 25, 2016 from Bangkok for his alleged involvement in a murder case, owns Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) with an annual turnover of over Rs 2,000 crore.

Director General of Police Kunwar Brajesh Singh has said that the ED with it’s decision to start the process of investigation, he police department with all support has provided them with the required documents including the murder case FIR copy, details of his bank accounts and other relevant documents. Meanwhile, ED has informed that they would register a case against Mishra under sections of prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The ED officials would probe the matter through financial transactions of the company(OSL) during the last ten years.Apart from cargo handling business in Paradeep port in Jagatsinghpur district, Mishra was operating in Gopalpur port in Ganjam district and further also forayed into the fields of hospitality, media productions, aviation, education, manufacturing of LAM (Low Ash Metallurgical) coke, steel re-rolling mills, health care and automobile dealerships in the country.

As per ED officials, the investigation process would start within a day or two.