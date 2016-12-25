Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand

Bhubaneswar: Noted industrialist and the main accused in Paradip Seaways Shipping General Manager Mahendra Swain’s murder issue Mahimananda Mishra has been arrested by Thailand’s immigration police, local news agency Bangkok Post reported on Sunday.

Mahima and his other aide Basant Bal who have been wanted by Odisha Police have been arrested from Pratunam area of Bangkok will be deported to India for further legal action, local immigration commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prohsunthorn said on Sunday.

The news agency also quoted the commissioner confirming the duo’s identity. It said that both were influential figures in Paradip port of Odisha and have been under NBWs following allegations of their involvement in murder of Mahendra Swain.

The country’s immigration bureau had obtained information of the two from Indian agencies about their possible hideouts after the duo accompanied by other family members and bodyguards travelled from Nepal to Thailand on a 15-day tourist visa.

Police sources had been tracing their trail through various tourist spots in Chon Buri and later confirmed that both were staying at a hotel in Pratunam area where they were arrested.

Meanwhile Odisha DGP KV Singh has also confirmed Mahima’s arrest saying that they are coordinating with High Commission and Bangkok Police to deport both the accused. He will shortly confirm the news through a press meet.