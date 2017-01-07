Mahima Mishra applies for bail plea

Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha Stevedore Limited (OSL) Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra whose four day police remand ended on Thursday has filed a bail petition before Jagatsinghpur District and Sessions Judge Court on Friday seeking bail.

Meanwhile, the commissionerate police has moved to SDJM court in Cuttack accusing him as the main convict in a bomb hurling incident occurred at Press Chhak in Cuttack three years ago. As per sources, during the last day of interrogation of his remand period, sufficient evidences were collected by the police department in the bomb hurling case.

After completion of police remand, Mishra was produced before JMFC court Kujanga on Thursday where Talcher police had requested for taking Mishra into one day remand for interrogation over his involvement in the Jalaram Transport firing case. Later being allowed by the JFMC court, Mishra was taken into one day police remand.

Earlier on December 25, Mishra was arrested over his connection to Seaways shipping and Logistics Private Limited General Manager Mahendra Swain murder case occurred in Paradeep on October 26.