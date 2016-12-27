Mahima Mishra, aide taken ill, hospitalised

Jagatsinghpur : In a turnaround of events, Paradip Seaways GM Mahendra Swain’s murder prime conspirator Mahima Mishra along with his aide Basant Bal have been taken ill following their custodial detention at Samagol jail on Tuesday.

As per sources both Mahima and Bal have fallen ill reportedly suffering from high blood pressure and chest pain. They have been shifted to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital where their treatment is continuing. Their exact condition is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier today both were produced before Kujang JMFC and later sent to jail after the court quashed their bail pleas.

Notably, Mahima and Bal both were arrested on Monday evening after being deported from Thailand where they were detained by local immigration police. They were taken to Capital Hospital for check up and later to Paradip.

Following the murder of Seaways GM Mahendra Swain the prime conspirator Mahima, the owner of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) and his partner Bal fled from the country and sought several hideouts across the country and abroad. Seven others were already arrested in the case and NBWs were issued against their names.