Mahima Mishra 2007 bombing case: Re-investigation appeal rejected

Cuttack: Malgodown police station’s re-investigation appeal in the 2007 Press Chhak bombing case in which industrialist Mahima Mishra has been accused, has been rejected by Cuttack Sadar SDJM court. Meanwhile, Mahima’s bail appeal again in the Paradip murder case has also been rejected today.

On September 16, 2007 under Malgodown police limits, bombs were hurled by miscreants on Harihar Mishra at his office due to which he lost his hearing and was also injured in the arm. Allegations had come against Mahima in the case. But due to lack of evidence the case was shut in 2011.

Now that Mahima was arrested in the Seaways Shipping manager murder case, Commissionerate police had appealed to the court to re-open the 2007 bombing case on January 17. The Court rejected the case re-opening appeal of police.