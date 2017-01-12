Mahima bail rejected in Cuttack bombing case

Cuttack: Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s bail petition has been rejected by a Cuttack Sadar Court today in a Cuttack bombing case for which his counsel had applied for bail on Wednesday. Mahima was arrested on December 25 in the Paradip shipping company manager Mahendra Swain’s murder case.

Today the Court rejected his bail petition while Cuttack police questioned Mahima in the Cuttack 2013 bombing case at Press Chhaka. He is being shifted to Choudwar from Samagola jail while the Court’s decision on Cuttack police taking Mahima to remand is still awaited. Mahima’s bail appeal in the Paradip murder is also pending for hearing. The bail plea for the Odisha Stevedore Limited (OSL) Managing Director was filed on January 6.

A Cuttack Sadar Subdivisional Magistrate had approved an appeal of Commissionerate Police to include him among accused in the bombing and attempt to murder case.

Meanwhile, Mahima has alleged conspiracy against him. “There is a big conspiracy plotted against me,” he said today.