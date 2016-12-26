Mahima, aides conspired Paradip murder a year ago

Bhubaneswar: With the high profile murder case of Paradip Seaways Shipping GM Mahendra Swain and subsequent seizure of the prime conspirator Mahima Mishra from Thailand’s Bangkok, questions regarding the howabouts of the controversial and mysterious murder are surfacing.

Earlier on Sunday police briefed the details of the case investigations during a press meet here. It said that Mahima had been conspiring to topple Swain since 2015 when for the first time his monopoly over stevedoring business in Paradip port came under real threat from another stevedoring association Utkal Stevedores which included Seaways Company.

As per sources during September 2015, Swain’s SSL grabbed a contract from JSPL but in spite of his influence Mahima’s Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) could not compete and so threatened to create stir and closure of business in the port but somehow the issue calmed down.

In the meantime the coup had been planned by Mahima, Rakesh Choubey, a petty contractor from Jharkhand, and six others. Congress strongman and labour union leader Bapi Sarkhel also had a hand in planning attack on Mahendra.

Subsequently a group of armed men including Choubey the planner of the conspiracy, the contract killer and sharp shooter from Jharkhand Riyasat Hussain, crude bomb maker Mohammad Shamim, coordinator of the murder Manoj Gochhayat, assistant for transportation and other purposes Shiva from Cuttack, Susant Sethi and Arindam alias Bapi Sarkhel attacked Mahendra on October 26 by hurling crude bombs and then shooting him.

All seven were arrested earlier while Mahima and his aide Basant Bal also an accomplice in the murder had fled. Police had issued lookout circular notice followed by NBW. The duo was nabbed from Thailand’s Bangkok on Sunday by the local immigration police and would be deported to India today.