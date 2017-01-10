Mahima accused in Cuttack bombing says Court

Cuttack: Industrialist Mahima Mishra, presently in Kujang jail for shipping company manager Mahendra Swain’s murder case, has now been accused in a 2013 Cuttack bombing case. A Cuttack Sadar Subdivisional Magistrate has approved an appeal of Commissionerate Police to include him in the bombing and attempt to murder case.

The Court has written to the Kujang Court regarding including him as an accused. Sources at Commissionerate Police said they will now appeal to take Mahima in remand.

The Cuttack bombing in 2013 was an outcome of a longstanding land controversy in which a bomb was hurled on Abhay Bhatt, a lawyer. The bomb was thrown at him at Khapuri, Press Chhak regarding which a case was filed in the Madhupatna police station under Section 341, 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and even under the 27 Arms and Explosives Act.

Madhupatna police found some shocking facts during an interrogation of accused Babu alias Ganesh Sahu on January 5 including Mahima’s involvement after which police had applied to the Court to involve his name in the case.