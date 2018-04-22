Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu makes 100 crore

New Delhi: The Koratala Siva-directed Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, which released on Friday, is reportedly the fastest film to make Rs 100 crore in 2018.

While the film has earned 74 crore from the domestic market and Rs 26 crore from the international circuits in two days, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Mahesh Babu released Bharat Ane Nenu on his mother’s birthday. Fans of the Telugu superstar have been celebrating Bharat Ane Nenu’s box office success with several hashtags for the film.

On Facebook, Mahesh Babu thanked his fans and wrote: “Thank you everyone for all the love for Bharat Ane Nenu. He also thanked his team and wrote in another post: “Feeling blessed… Glad I fulfilled the promise of making all of you proud. Thank you Siva Koratala sir for Bharat Ane Nenu. The success of the film is a victory for all of us and for good cinema above all. Congratulations to my entire team.”