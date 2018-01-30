Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM pay tribute at Rajghat on Martyrs’ Day

New Delhi: India on Monday remembered the father of the nation on his 70th death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president reached Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi was shot dead 70 years ago on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse.

Prime Minister Modi in his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ address said, “The path of peace and non-violence, is the path of Bapu and this is applicable not only for India or the world but also for a person or a family or a society. The ideals which Bapu practiced in his life, things that he imparted are relevant even today.” “What can be a bigger tribute than taking a vow that we shall tread the path of Bapu – and walk, as far as possible?” he added.

Gandhi was the pioneer of non-violence and practiced it throughout his life. His struggles brought freedom to a country which had been under British rule for about 200 years.

A prayer meeting is underway at Rajghat in the memory of Mahatma gandhi with his favourite song vaishnav jan being sung. The meet is being attended by President, Prime Minister, Congress President, Vice President, three service chiefs among other dignitaries.

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and salutes the father of the nation on his 70the death anniversary.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, General Bipin Rawat, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba & Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa also present at Rajghat.