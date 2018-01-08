Mahatma Gandhi assassination case: Amicus curiae files report, says no need to reinvestigate

New Delhi: Senior lawyer, Amarendra Sharan also an amicus curiae in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, on Monday filed a report before the Supreme Court.

Amarendra Sharan, appointed by the Supreme Court to examine the documents related to the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, said in his report: “There is no evidence to prove that Mahatma Gandhi was killed by the person other than Nathuram Godse”.

A PIL was filed earlier in the Apex court seeking re-investigation of Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.

A petitioner had last year claimed that Mahatma Gandhi was killed by a second assassin who had fired a “fourth bullet”.

The petition, filed by Pankaj Phadnis, founder of ‘Abhinav Bharat’ claimed to have documentary evidence to prove that Gandhi’s real killer was never caught.

Notably, Phadnis moved the Supreme Court after his petition was dismissed by the Bombay high court, according to reports

In response, the Supreme Court appointed Sharan as amicus curiae and asked him to assist in the matter.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse, who was hanged along with two others.