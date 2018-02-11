Headlines

Mahasweta Ray to join BJP tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mahasweta Ray

Bhubaneswar: Ace actress Mahasweta Ray, who recently won the best supporting actor for “Dele Dhara Katha Sare” during the 28th State Film Awards, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), informed BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya on Sunday.

The actress will join the BJP at the party’s headquarters here in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior leaders on Monday, Acharya said.

The party will organise a mega event for the same at 11 am tomorrow. Her joining in BJP would strengthen the party in grassroots,” he added.

Notably, earlier, Odia film stars like Ajit Das, Sritam Das, Pintu Nanda, Harihara Nayak, Pinky Pradhan, Mihir Das and Anu Choudhury had joined BJP.

