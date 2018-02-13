Mahashivratri: Commissionerate police issues traffic advisory in city

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure hassle free celebration of Mahashivratri tomorrow which is eyeing to attract huge numbers of devotees at Lingaraj temple here, the Commissionerate police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the day.

According to the advisory, vehicles coming from Garage Chhak towards Lingaraj Temple will be diverted towards Samantarapur from Sub-station Chhak. Similarly, vehicles coming from Kapileswar towards the temple will be diverted from Hata Sahi Chhak.

Vehicles coming to the temple via Kacharapindi will be diverted either towards Tini Mundia Temple or Brajabandhu Kalyan Mandap from Kacharapindi Chhak.

Besides, commuters coming from Punama Gate will be diverted towards Tini Mundia Temple square and the vehicular traffic from Tini Mundia Temple will be diverted towards Kathagola Sahi.

On the other hand, security arrangement has been beefed up in and around the temple for smooth performing of rituals. While 25 platoon of police force are deployed at the temple, five Additional ACP rank police officers, 11 ACPs and 100 senior officials will be engaged under supervision of DCP Satyabrata Bhoi. Besides, the temple will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras to keep a close watch during the festival.

Apart from this, the temple administration has also made elaborate arrangement to ensure smooth and timely conduct of all rituals on the occasion.

As per the schedule, the rituals would begin at 3 am with Mangal Arati and Abakasa Niti. The Mahadeep will be placed atop the temple crown at 10 pm.