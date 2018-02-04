Maharashtra to set up Transgender Welfare Board soon

Mumbai: The long-pending Transgender Welfare Board (TWB) will finally see the light of the day with the Maharashtra government making a provision of Rs 5 crore for welfare of the community.

As per a source, Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble stated that the Board will be set up in a month’s time. It will look after education, employment, housing, and health schemes for transgenders and protect their Constitutional and human rights.

Maharashtra will be the first such state to have such a Board, the minister said.

The Transgender Welfare Board was first conceptualised in 2014 by the previous government.