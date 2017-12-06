Maharashtra police gun down 7 Maoists including 5 women

Gadchiroli: At least seven suspected Maoists, including five women, were killed in a police encounter near Zinganur forests here on Wednesday, official sources said.

The armed security forces managed to overcome the firepower of the ultras in the deep jungles and eliminated seven of the rebels, according to officials.

Details of the extremists killed were awaited even as the security forces launched combing operations to find others who might be hiding in the forests, in Sironcha sub-district region.

The Maoist groups are currently observing their annual ‘Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA)’ week from December 2-8, when violent activities are known to escalate in the Dhanora and Bhamragad sub-districts and surroundings.

Since the last week of November, Maoists have struck on several occasions and killed at least five civilians, suspecting them of being police informers. They also gunned down two security personnel.

As a precautionary measure, top officials of the Anti-Naxal Operations, Gadchiroli Police, and other allied forces are camping in the worst-affected regions since the past fortnight.