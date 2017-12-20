Maharashtra Government passes Bill to enable business to run 24/7

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government today passed the Shops and Establishment (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill which would now enable multiplexes, restaurants, shops business houses that don’t serve liquor to remain open 24/7 throughout the year with easier permission to be obtained online.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said the Cabinet has approved the Model Shops and Establishment (Regulation of Emp & Conditions of Service) Bill 2016 which was sent to states and union territories across the state.
The bill has laid down guidelines that can be adopted by the state governments across the nation.
The Shops in Maharashtra are closed by 10 pm, while the Restaurants are closed by 12:30 am and an hour late with police permission.
Other commercial businesses have to close down by 9.30 pm while Paan and cigarette shops have to close down by 1 pm.
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the new bill will enable to run the business for extra hours but it definitely requires obtaining Police permission.
CM Fadnavis, speaking on the bill said: “The permissions will be based on the areas and the locations and the police will decide on the timings based on repercussions on the law and order,” adding that the norms will be finalized by the Police depending on the location.