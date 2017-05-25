Maharashtra CM’s helicopter crash lands, Fadnavis safe

Latur, Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ helicopter crash landed at Nilanga in Latur district today after it suffered a snag, however he escaped unhurt.

Fadnavis had gone to Latur in Marathwada for the BJP’s ‘Shivar Samwad Sabha’, a statewide campaign to reach out to farmers and to strengthen its hold in the grassroots level.

“Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry,” Fadnavis tweeted after the mishap.

“I am safe. There was a minor accident involving the helicopter. People shouldn’t believe in rumours,” Fadnavis later told mediapersons.

“The chopper is new, but it developed a technical snag while taking off from the helipad at Nilanga. We will seek report from police regarding this mishap”, said the Chief Minister.