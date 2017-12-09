Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s helicopter force-lands in Nashik

Nashik: A helicopter ferrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Aurangabad landed soon after takeoff from Nashik as it couldn’t stabilise due to overloading on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the helicopter was overloaded and had to land back due to trouble in flying.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 a.m., when Fadnavis, accompanied by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and others were travelling to Aurangabad from Nashik.

The weight of the chopper had to be reduced by offloading the cook and some luggage. Fadnavis was in Nashik since Friday night and was heading to an event in Aurangabad.

This is the latest in a series of incidents involving Fadnavis while flying in a helicopter.

On July 7, before take-off in a helicopter from Alibaug near Mumbai, Fadnavis narrowly missed being struck by the chopper’s tail rotor when the pilot inexplicably started the engines before the chief minister had boarded.