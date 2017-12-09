Headlines

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s helicopter force-lands in Nashik

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Devendra Fadnavis

Nashik: A helicopter ferrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Aurangabad landed soon after takeoff from Nashik as it couldn’t stabilise due to overloading on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the helicopter was overloaded and had to land back due to trouble in flying.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 a.m., when Fadnavis, accompanied by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and others were travelling to Aurangabad from Nashik.

The weight of the chopper had to be reduced by offloading the cook and some luggage. Fadnavis was in Nashik since Friday night and was heading to an event in Aurangabad.

This is the latest in a series of incidents involving Fadnavis while flying in a helicopter.

On July 7, before take-off in a helicopter from Alibaug near Mumbai, Fadnavis narrowly missed being struck by the chopper’s tail rotor when the pilot inexplicably started the engines before the chief minister had boarded.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
6.9K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.9K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.8K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top