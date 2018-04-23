National

Maharashtra: At least 16 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli district encounter

Mumbai: In one of the most successful anti-Naxal operations in Gadchiroli district over the past 38 years, at least 16 Naxalites, including two divisional commanders, were killed in a police encounter in Tadgaon area of Bhamragad tehsil on Sunday.

The police, who are conducting combing operations to recover the bodies of the Naxalites, expect a retaliatory attack and expect the toll to rise. “After receiving inputs on the movement of Perimili Dalam near Tadgaon, an operation was launched on Saturday, and an encounter began on Sunday morning. The bodies of 16 Naxal activists have been recovered,” said Deputy Inspector General, Gadchiroli range.

As troops of the specialised anti-Naxal squad C-60 were patrolling, they encountered a Naxal Dalam in Tadgaon forest, around 150 km from the police headquarters in Bhamragad tehsil. The encounter began around 9.30 am. Around 1.30 pm, when the Naxals started to retreat, at least 14 were killed. In a combing operation, the police recovered two more bodies. A huge stock of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

