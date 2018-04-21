Mahaprasad row: LoP demands House Committee for probe

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Narasingha Mishra on Friday demanded that a House Committee be constituted taking MLAs from all parties to conduct an impartial probe into the alleged ritual delay and unavailability of Mahaprasad at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mishra said devotees were deprived of Mahaprasad for the four days and the deities were kept fasting.

The Orissa High Court has stated that its order vis-à-vis opening of Jagamohan and entry to Garvagruha has been misinterpreted. The servitors’ body and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration are blaming each other for the irregularities. A probe into the matter is needed, he said.

Mishra demanded a House Committed be formed so that an impartial probe can be done to unravel the truth.