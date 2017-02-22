Mahaprasad at Puri to undergo quality checks before being sold

Puri: Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Asministration (SJTA) Suresh Mohapatra, a senior IAS officer in a statement has said that Lord Jagannath’s Mahaprasad will undergo quality check before being sold to devotees as the Puri shrine administration has decided to use the services of a food inspector for the task.

He said that he has written to the health department to depute a food inspector in the temple for daily quality check of the Mahaprasad. The proposal came out after receiving complaints from many devotees about substandard Mahaprasad sold by some servitors on the shrine premises. The food inspector will also check the quality of tanka torani (water mixed to cooked rice) sold to devotees.

Every day, Mahaprasad, consisting of at least 15 varieties of vegetarian food, is cooked for nearly 20,000 devotees at the 12th century shrine. The temple’s kitchen is touted as the biggest shrine kitchen in the country. Temple sources said at least 100 servitors belonging to Suar Nijog (a type of priests) sell Mahaprasad worth over Rs 10 lakh on the shrine campus every day.

Reacting to the decision, devotees have said that appointment of a food inspector will improve the quality of the holy food.

Meanwhile, the servitors have urged the temple administration to immediately renovate the Ananda Bazaar, where Mahaprasad is sold to devotees inside the temple. So also they have requested to modernize the Ananda Bazaar as the place looks unhygenic.