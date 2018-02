Mahanga: Popular leader of Mahanga Assembly Constituency in Cuttack district, Sarada Pradhan will join BJP in presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today.

With Pradhan’s joining, Mahanga Development Council headed by him will also dissolve with the BJP.

According to reports, party’s senior leaders including State president Basant Panda and Dharmendra Pradhan have reached the venue of the Mishran Parva where Sarada Pradhan along with his supporters will join the BJP formally.