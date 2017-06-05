Mahanadi water row: State Government to approach apex court for free flow

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Sunday indicated that it may approach the Supreme Court if Chhattisgarh Government does not respond to its request to allow free flow of water from Kalma Barrage over Mahanadi River to the downstream areas.

BJD spokesperson and Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Surya Narayan Patro said any dispute regarding sharing of water of a river which flows through two or more states is resolved by Central organisations like the Central Water Commission (CWC).

However, if the inter-sate water dispute continues to persist with the closure of Kalma barrage gate, the State Government will urge intervention of Centre and ultimately knock door of the apex court if denied for justice, he said.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Union water resources Ministry will take up the issue with the CWC and Chhattisgarh Government. There will be no compromise on the issues of drinking water and farmers of Odisha will not be allowed to suffer for lack of irrigation, he said.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to his Chhattisgarh counterpart Raman Singh on Saturday and pleaded him to open gates of Kalma barrage for free flow of water in Mahanadi River.