Mahanadi water row: Chhattisgarh files affidavit before tribunal

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday presented its stands before the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal in connection with an interim petition of the Odisha government.

The Odisha government in its interim petition had sought a ban on illegal construction of six barrages on the upper catchments of Mahanadi river by the neighbouring state.

Earlier, the tribunal had admitted the petition of Odisha government and issued a notice to Chhattisgarh government to present its stands by December 1.

The Chhattisgarh government presented its counter through an affidavit before a bench of the tribunal headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

In the affidavit, the neighbouring state argued that it has the authority to utilise its water resources.

“The construction of the six barrages which is being opposed by Odisha will not affect the flow of Mahanadi water into Odisha. Therefore, there is no possibility of any ill effect on Odisha due to the construction of the barrages,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit further stated that the statement given by the Odisha government that the barrages will affect the flow of water is not justified. The statement is not based on any scientific study, it added.

Notably, the Centre had constituted the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on March 12 this year according to the provisions of the Inter-State River Water Dispute Act, 1956 following the directive of the Supreme Court on January 23.

The Centre on April 17 had shared the terms of reference (ToR) of the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) with its chairman and Supreme Court judge Justice A M Khanwilkar.