Mahanadi water dispute: SC hears Odisha’s injunction suit against Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The apex court today heard the injunction suit, filed by the Odisha Government against the Chhattisgarh over construction of dams and barrages in the Mahanadi upstream. The Additional Solicitor General of India appeared before the court on behalf the Central Government.

The injunction suit has been filed under Article 131 of our nation’s Constitution.

So far the injunction suit is concerned, the Attorney General (AG) of India was asked to appear before in the apex court to clarify the Central Government’s stand on Odisha’s petition for constitution of a tribunal to resolve the issue.

After hearing the arguments from Odisha and Chhattisgarh on April 25, the apex court had summoned the AG to appear before it in the case today.

The Odisha Government has submitted its requisite documents before the court; however, the apex court has posted the next hearing on July 25.

The State Government has knocked the doors of Supreme Court on December 4, 2016 by filing a statutory complaint before the Centre urging formation of a tribunal under the Inter-State Water Dispute Act, 1956 to resolve the row.