Mahanadi water dispute: BJD MPs stage ‘Dharna’, demand formation of Water Tribunal

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: BJD MPs on Thursday held a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament here and reiterated its demand for formation of a Water Tribunal by the Central Government to resolve the Mahanadi water sharing dispute.

The BJD Parliamentarians also demanded stopping of the construction of barrages and dams by the Chhattisgarh Government in the upstream of river Mahanadi.

Twenty BJD MPs held the demonstration by holding placards and shouting slogans. They were of the view that the Mahanadi is the lifeline of Odisha and the Centre is turning a blind eye to the constructions over the river undertaken in Chhattisgarh.

MP Tathagata Satpathy said, “We demand the Centre for immediate formation of a Water Tribunal to address inter-State river water issue. Odisha people will never tolerate any kind of negligence.”

MP Baijayant Panda said every possible step would be taken to safeguard the interest of Odisha.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik, BJD MPs Tathagata Satpathy, Nagendra Pradhan, Kulamani Samal, Pratap Deb, Ladu Kishore Swain and Prabhas Singh along with water activist Rajendra Singh had sat on the dharna at Jantar Mantar demanding justice to Odisha over the Mahanadi issue.