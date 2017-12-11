Mahanadi tribunal row: SC asks Centre for detailed report by Jan 3rd week

New Delhi: In a major development to resolve the Mahanadi river water dispute, the Supreme Court today directed the Ministry of Water Resources to file a detailed report by the third week of January 2018 failing which the court would hear the case on the basis of merit.

In the apex court, Odisha today reiterated its demand to constitute a tribunal to adjudicate the sharing of Mahanadi river water with the neighbouring state, while Chhattisgarh argued against the formation of a tribunal and favoured for a joint control board which could find a way to sort out the long standing controversy between Odisha and the neighbouring State.

The next hearing of the matter will be held in the third week of January next year.

The Centre had earlier apprised the court to issue notification by November 19 for formation of tribunal. Later on December 5, in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court had told that there is no need to constitute a tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi river dispute between the two states. In the affidavit, it had accused the Odisha government of not adducing required evidence in favour of its case.

Meanwhile, Odisha government had filed a counter affidavit in the apex court on December 6, 2017, in response to the affidavit filed by the Centre.

Odisha has been alleging that the Chhattisgarh government was violating a 1983 treaty on Mahanadi waters by constructing unauthorised dams and barrages in its upper catchment area.