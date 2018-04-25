Mahanadi row: Congress gearing up for massive convention in western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress today announced to launch a massive convention and intensify its agitation over the ongoing Mahanadi water sharing dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The Congress has decided to organise a ‘Mahanadi Mahasammelan’ in western Odisha in which people’s representatives and activists of the ongoing Mahanadi revolution from 15 districts along the Mahanadi basin will be invited to take part, Jharsuguda Congress MLA and newly-appointed PCC working president Naba Kishore Das informed media on Wenesday.

Mahanadi issue serves the interest of Odisha and its people, so Congress is even planning to make it an all party issue, he added.

However, commenting media over the Congress’ announcement State BJP president Basant Panda said that it is a dramatic plea to survive politically. That is applicable to both BJD and Congress and they are doing so. But, the people of Odisha have already realized their dramatics and showbiz.

On the other hand, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday had come down heavily on Central Government and neighboring Chhattisgarh for blocking water flow of Mahanadi River.

Addressing party workers and elected representatives of 15 districts at BJD conference on Mahanadi issue at party office here, Naveen had said, “Even though Chhattisgarh government claims that the water flow of Mahanadi River is released to the lower catchment area, Mahanadi has been dried up. This is our party’s duty to go to the people and make them realize that the BJP-led Government at Centre and Chhattisgarh has blocked the water flow of Mahanadi depriving Odisha to suffer”.

Speaking about his government’s efforts over the issue, the chief minister had said, “Our government had reiterated to set up a tribunal, when the Centre did not provide its approval, we knocked the doors of Supreme Court seeking constitution of tribunal to adjudicate the water sharing dispute between Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Now with the directive of the top court, the tribunal has begun working resolve the matter. It was Odisha government’s continuous efforts which led to the formation of tribunal”.