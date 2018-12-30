Mahanadi row: Ch’garh minister’s statement fades away hopes for mutual settlement

Bhubaneswar: There seems to be no end to the long-standing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over sharing of water of Mahanadi River.

The stand of the neighbouring state remained unchanged even after the formation of the new government by the Congress.

The statement of Chhattisgarh Water Resources Minister Rabindra Choubey furthered intensified doubt over the settle of the water dispute.

Speaking on the Mahanadi water dispute Choubey said, “From the origin of the river to the last point, Chhattisgarh has full rights over river Mahanadi.”

He further said, “The controversy can be solved by mutual discussions. As the matter is sub judice in tribunal, Chhattisgarh government will present its views.”

Reacting to the statement, BJD spokesperson Debi Prasad Mishra said, “We do not have anything to say what the Congress government in Chhattisgarh will do on Mahanadi. However, Odisha should get what it deserves as per the river act.”