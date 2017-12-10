Mahanadi row: Bijay Mohapatra slams Centre over SC affidavit

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra today blasted the Centre again over its recent affidavit against constituting a tribunal to settle the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Bijay claimed that the Centre has conspired with the Chhattisgarh government on the Mahanadi water dispute and working against the interest of Odisha.

“The Centre’s rejection for formation of a tribunal on Mahanadi issue in an affidavit before the Supreme Court is against the interest of Odisha and the move has damaged self-esteem of Odia people,” Mohapatra told addressing media.

The Central Government’s decision not to form a tribunal is completely unilateral in nature and demonstrates its apathy towards interests of Odisha, he dubbed.

Taking a pot shot at the Union Water Resources Ministry he claimed that it is acting in the interest of the Chhattisgarh Government.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan rubbished the allegations of Mohapatra later in the day at a press conference and said he has joined the ‘drama’ started by Naveen Patnaik on Mahanadi.

He said Mohapatra had joined the bunch of politicians who are trying to restore their political relevance by fishing in the troubled water of Mahanadi.