Mahanadi, Kathjodi river bank filled with waste despite NGT directive

Cuttack: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directive is clearly flouted in the city where river banks of Mahanadi and Kathjodi are being openly filled with waste and garbage polluting the rivers. NGT had earlier directed not to bury waste around the rivers.

Both the major rivers around the city have been turned into dumping spots for waste despite a July 15, 2016 notification of an NGT east coast bench. Though district collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra had directed to officials of Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and Cuttack Municpal Corporation (CMC) to ensure the same, no strong step has been taken towards the same.

Infact, a squad was also formed to ensure that waste is not dumped along banks of the Mahanadi and Kathjodi that included executive engineer Mahanadi South, North, State Pollution Control Board officials and RTO officials. The squad was supposed to inspect the banks twice a day which is not being followed strictly. Similarly, the squad was to take action against those dumping waste here or inform the Water Resources Department that could lodge a police complaint against offenders. Yet, anything concrete has not been done so far.