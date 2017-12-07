Mahanadi issue rocks Odisha Assembly, adjourned till 3 pm

Bhubaneswar: The Mahanadi tribunal issue today rocked the Odisha Assembly and adjourned the house till 3 pm.

With a new twist over Centre’s refusal to constitute a tribunal to resolve Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, all the three major political parties in the state got involve in the blame game which led to uproar in the State Assembly.

Soon after the House assembled for the day, opposition Congress MLAs rushed to the well and raised slogans. Similarly, member of the ruling party raised slogans against Centre in their respective seats.

While the Congress accused both the State and Centre of being apathetic towards the plight of Odisha people, the BJP blamed BJD-led State government for not providing required evidence to Centre on the matter.

“Both the Central and Odisha government have failed to protect the interest of people of the State. While constitutional guidelines allow a tribunal to resolve water dispute between two States, the Centre has refused to constitute the same citing baseless reasons. This is one of the biggest violations of law. Being the protector, the Centre has acted as a killer,” Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra said.

The BJP demanded the State to provide detailed report on Mahanadi matter again.

“The BJD government was indulged in doing politics over the Mahanadi issue by shedding crocodile tears and was trying to stay away from the main issue as it failed to provide detailed report on the river dispute to Centre based on which the Centre filed affidavit in the Supreme Court,” BJP MLA Pradeep Purohit said.

We had demanded the State government should issue a White Paper on Mahanadi water, but it failed as it lacks proper data and they were exposed yesterday in the Supreme Court. To suppress the matter, they created ruckus in the House today. I strongly condemn it. Now, real face of the BJD has been exposed in the apex court, he added.

The ruling BJD too blasted the Centre for ignoring Odisha’s interest. “The Centre’s betrayal has come to the fore when it moved Supreme Court with affidavit stating that it would not constitute the tribunal, Government chief whip Amar Satpathy said.

When a State applies for a tribunal, the Centre is bound to constitute the same under the Inter State River Water (ISRW) Disputes Act, 1956. But it paid little heed to it. Protesting it, almost all members of the House today expressed resentment, he added.

The Centre on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court accusing Odisha of not adducing evidence in support of its case. In the affidavit, the Centre alleged the State government of not submitting any data till date.