Mahanadi issue: BJD warns BJP’s Raman Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: BJD leaders today accused BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan of changing his stance on Mahanadi issue in view of getting re-elected to Rajya Sabha in 2018. BJD also warned Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, Pradhan and other BJP leaders to first resolve Mahanadi issue and then step into Odisha or they will have to face the music from the state.

Pradhan had supported the Negotiation Committee formed by the Centre on Mahanadi issue which CM Naveen Patnaik has rejected. BJD leaders have said in a statement that Pradhan has been changing his stance time and again.

“He had first supported formation of a joint committee of the two states for negotiation on the issue but two months later said it will not be effective. Now the Centre has again come up with another Negotiation Committee and Pradhan is supporting it as Chhattisgarh’s spokesperson just so that he can be re-elected to Rajya Sabha once his term completes in 2018,” said BJD spokesperson and veteran leader Surya Narayan Patro. “But those who forget the cause of their soil will be rejected by the people of the state. Until the BJP resolves the issue by asking Chhattisgarh to stop construction on Mahanadi, Raman Singh, Pradhan or any BJP leader will face resistance of people here,” he said.