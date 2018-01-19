Mahanadi House Committee meets, yields no result

Bhubaneswar: The House Committee on Mahanadi issue headed by Speaker Pradeep Kumar Amat met in the Odisha Assembly premises on Thursday but could not take any decision regarding its next move.

Even as Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra and a few BJD members skipped the meeting, but all other members like Government Chief Whip Amar Prasad Satpathy, BJD MLAs Sanjay Kumar Dasburma, Debi Prasad Mishra and Dr Raseswari Panigrahi, Opposition Chief Whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati and BJP Legislature Party Leader KV Singh Deo were present.

According to reports, the data submitted by the Water Resources Department was examined by the members. The panel has fixed its next meet in the first week of February to decide next course of action regarding formation of a tribunal.

Meanwhile, LoP Mishra criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not calling the meeting of the all-party House Committee on Mahanadi headed by him.

“It is disappointing that the Chief Minister has not convened a meeting of the House Committee headed by him,” said Mihsra.

Later, BJP leader Singh Deo alleged that the ruling BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik don’t want the Mahanadi water dispute resolved soon.

He too criticised that no decision was taken at the meeting of the House and the meeting was postponed to February.