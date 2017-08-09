Mahanadi Bachao Satyagraha begins in New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of activists under the banner of the Agami Odisha on Tuesday began a satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to pressurise the Central Government to solve the Mahanadi water sharing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

More than 200 activists of the regional outfit along with others will hold a five-day agitation named “Mahanadi Bachao Andolan” to press the Centre to constitute a tribunal to resolve the inter-State water sharing dispute between the two States.

The Agami Odisha, which received a shot in the arm after basing on its petition, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chhattisgarh Government to stop six under-construction projects on the Mahanadi, has invited all Odisha MPs to join the agitation for protecting the State’s interest. On the day, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patasani was present to express solidarity with the agitators.

“We must apply pressure on the Union Government, Chhattisgarh and particularly on those who are doing harm to the river water,” said Mahanadi Bachao Andolan convenor Sudarshan Das.

A team of delegates will also meet the President, the Prime Minister and Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti during the Satyagraha period and brief them on the water sharing dispute. They are likely to appeal to the Centre to direct the Chhattisgarh Government to stop unilateral construction of barrages in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi which is likely to lead to shortage in water flow into Odisha. PNS n BHUBANESWAR

Hundreds of activists under the banner of the Agami Odisha on Tuesday began a satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to pressurise the Central Government to solve the Mahanadi water sharing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

More than 200 activists of the regional outfit along with others will hold a five-day agitation named “Mahanadi Bachao Andolan” to press the Centre to constitute a tribunal to resolve the inter-State water sharing dispute between the two States.

The Agami Odisha, which received a shot in the arm after basing on its petition, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chhattisgarh Government to stop six under-construction projects on the Mahanadi, has invited all Odisha MPs to join the agitation for protecting the State’s interest. On the day, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patasani was present to express solidarity with the agitators.

“We must apply pressure on the Union Government, Chhattisgarh and particularly on those who are doing harm to the river water,” said Mahanadi Bachao Andolan convenor Sudarshan Das.

A team of delegates will also meet the President, the Prime Minister and Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti during the Satyagraha period and brief them on the water sharing dispute. They are likely to appeal to the Centre to direct the Chhattisgarh Government to stop unilateral construction of barrages in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi which is likely to lead to shortage in water flow into Odisha.