Mahadeo Jaiswal appointed as IIM- Sambalpur Director

Bhubaneswar: As per the order issued by the from received Union Personnel Ministry on Friday, Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal has been appointed as the Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur.

The appointment is for a period of five years or until the incumbent attains the age of 65.

Besides Jaiswal, the Union Government approved appointments of nine other Directors of IIMs lying vacant across the country.

The Director’s post at the third generation IIM-Sambalpur was lying vacant since its setting up in 2015. The campus has been temporarily running at the Silicon Institute of Technology at Sason. The State Government has allocated 237 acre of land at Basantpur for the permanent campus.

Possessing an illustrious academic career, he completed PGPX from the MIT Sloan School of Management, USA; PhD in Computer Science from University of Delhi and Senior Fulbright Post Doctoral Fellow from Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

Prior to this assignment, he was Professor of Information Systems and Dean (Research & Accreditation) at the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon. He has been visiting faculty at IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Indore. Before joining the MDI, he worked as Assistant Professor at Institute of Rural Management, Anand.

It may be noted here that IIM-Indore Director Rishikesha T Krishnan was given the additional responsibility as Mentor Director of IIM-Sambalpur till it got its full-time Director.