‘Maha deepa’ at Lingaraj Temple placed at 12:35 am

Bhubaneswar: People all across the state celebrated the religious occasion of ‘Maha shiavaratri’ with great fervor by observing fasts and prayers. People usually break their fast after witnessing the ‘Maha Deepa’ reach the top of the temple.

This year the ‘Maha Deepa’ being scheduled to be placed by 10:30 pm was delayed for more than 2 hours and was placed atop the temple at around 12:35 am. All the devotees present at the venue were seen to chant amidst mass chanting of Har Har Mahadev, Bom Bom Bhole and Hari Bol.

Devotees who were on a day-long fast, waited patiently for the final ritual to be over after which they broke their fast.

The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers. Bhajan Samaroh was held in the evening wherein eminent singer Sadhana Sargam graced the occasion.

Besides Lingaraj temple in Bhubnaeswar, Chandrasekhar temple at Kapilash in Dhenkanal, Gupteswar temple in Koraput, Ladu Baba temple in Nayagarh, Akhandalamani in Bhadrak and Loknath in Puri also witnessed huge crowd on Friday.