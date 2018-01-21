Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes northern Chile

Santiago: The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northern Chile.

The earthquake, which was deep at 110 kilometres, struck at 10:06 p.m. local time on Saturday. The epicentre in Tarapaca was 76 kilometres east of the city of Putre, and 118 kilometres southeast of the Peruvian city of Tacna.

As per reports, there were no immediate reports of damage and that the Navy’s oceanographic service had discarded the possibility of a tsunami.

Notably, an earthquake with a similar strength shook Tarapaca last October.