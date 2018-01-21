Headlines

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes northern Chile

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
northern Chile

Santiago: The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northern Chile.

The earthquake, which was deep at 110 kilometres, struck at 10:06 p.m. local time on Saturday. The epicentre in Tarapaca was 76 kilometres east of the city of Putre, and 118 kilometres southeast of the Peruvian city of Tacna.

As per reports, there were no immediate reports of damage and that the Navy’s oceanographic service had discarded the possibility of a tsunami.

Notably, an earthquake with a similar strength shook Tarapaca last October.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.4K
Bollywood

See pics: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Bhubaneswar
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
976
Headlines

A plot behind CM Naveen’s ill health rumour
Jatra Jatra
780
Entertainment

No more Jatra shows in Odisha from July
To Top