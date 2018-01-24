Magha Saptami: Thousands take holy dip at Chandrabhaga

Headlines

Konark: Despite a state-wide bandh being observed by the opposition parties, thousands of devotees thronged Chandrabhaga beach in Puri district to take holy dip and offer prayers to the Sun God on the occasion of Magha Saptami on Wednesday.

This festival is celebrated on the seventh day of the new moon of Hindu Magha month and pilgrims make a beeline to Konark every year to celebrate the birth of the Sun God. This is a day specifically set aside for the worship of Sun God. Devotees assemble before sunrise to take a holy dip in the sacred Chandrabhaga river with an age-old belief that it would cleanse their sins and get them rid of skin diseases.

The Puri district administration has deployed 30 platoons of police to control the crowd and maintain law and order.

However, several devotees were stranded in Konark due to the Odisha bandh by the opposition parties over the suicide of Kunduli gang rape victim.

