Magha Saptami at Chandrabhaga on Friday

Konark: Several lakh of devotees have gathered from all over the country and outside for the Magha Saptami Mela to be held on the beach of the Chandrabhaga sea in Konark on Friday morning. Devotees of Sun God will be seen taking holy dips in the sea as a traditional ritual.

Konark, the Black Pagoda, is a popular destination for worshipping Lord Surya or the Sun God. On Magha Saptami observed on the seventh day of the waxing phase of the Odia month of magha, the devotees take a holy dip believing it will free them form evils as well as physical ailments.

Pilgrims have gathered at the Chandrabhaga Fair ground where a massive cultural fair is on. As per legend, Shamba, the son of Lord Krishna, was cured of leprosy after taking holy dip at the Chandrabhaga river on the seventh day of the bright half of Magha.

At night, the deities Tribeniswara, Isaneswara and Dakshineswara of the world renowned Konark temple, will be carried in procession to the Chandrabhaga beach for special rituals. The devotees are already waiting for the Sun rise to take the holy dip in the Chandrabhaga sea. They will then visit the Navagraha deities at the temple and then start for Puri to visit the Jagannath temple.

“We have deputed 30 platoons for security of pilgrims and to avoid any untoward incident like stampede. We have announced that devotees will be allowed into the temple in a queue only after a signal and if they follow the rules it will eb safe for all,” said Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi.