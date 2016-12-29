Madras High Court cast doubt over Jayalaithaa’s death

Chennai: Madras High Court on Thursday cast doubts over the death of former Tamil Nadu chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and asked why her body cannot be exhumed.

While hearing a petition seeking a CBI probe into former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s death, a vacation bench of the court said, “Even we have our doubts about that.” The vacation bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice Parthiban, hearing a PIL of AIADMK party worker PA Joseph, asked for a complete health report of Jayalalithaa.

When she was admitted in hospital, it was said that she was on proper diet. At least after her death now, the truth should be revealed,” the judge said.

Notably, several petitions had been filed in the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court seeking a fair investigation into the former AIADMK leader’s ‘mysterious’ death.

The four time Chief Minister Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after over two months in Apollo Hospital. She was under treatment in the hospital since September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.