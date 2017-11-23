Madhya Pradesh Vyapam scam: CBI files chargesheet against 592 people

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against at least 592 persons in connection with the VYAPAM scam that was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh last year.
According to sources, four former VYAPAM officials are among those named by the CBI in its charge sheet in connection with the alleged fraud in PMT exams in 2012.
The central bureau of investigation has also named chairpersons of several private colleges in connection with the case.
The CBI had recently given a clean chit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the VYAPAM scam.
The scam is related to manipulation in the selection process for government colleges and jobs conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or VYAPAM.