Madhya Pradesh records 68.99 per cent voting till 5 pm

Bhopal: The state recorded 68.99 per cent in the assembly poll held on Wednesday.

Polling officials said Shajapur recorded higest with 81 per cent till 5 pm.

Voting began at 7 am in three constituencies of Maoist-affected Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh amid tight security. Election to the remaining 227 of the 230 Assembly seats began at 8 a.m.

Observers maintained that the BJP is eyeing a fourth term in office. The Congress hopes for a comeback.

As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats.

For the first time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting Madhya Pradesh elections.The party has fielded 208 candidates.