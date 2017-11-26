Madhya Pradesh proposes law seeking death for rape of children aged below 12 years

Bhopal: In a landmark decision, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved handing out death sentence to rape convicts in cases involving girls of 12 years and below.

Death penalty will also be awarded to convicts of gang rape cases, said the state’s Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya.

The cabinet has cleared an amendment in the penal code which will stipulate the new punishments. It will also increase the fine and punishment for rape convicts.

The amendment will be presented in the winter session of the state assembly, which begins on Monday.

In the last cabinet meeting, a few ministers including Mallaiya and rural development minister Gopal Bhargava, had expressed concern that a death sentence would pose a bigger threat, as rapists would kill their victims.

State’s home minister Bhupendra Singh had also indicated that the state will take tough measures to check the rising crimes against women.