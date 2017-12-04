Madhya Pradesh assembly passes bill awarding death for rape of girls aged 12 or less

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday unanimously passed a bill dealing with death sentence for convicts of rape and gang-rape involving girls of 12 years or less.

The move comes after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet approved the bill last week.

The bill proposes death penalty or a minimum term of 14-year rigorous imprisonment or life imprisonment till death for raping girls aged 12 or less. The minimum punishment increases to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for gang rape of girls aged 12 or less.

The Madhya Pradesh government also decided to give harsher punishment to those guilty of molesting, stalking and harassing women. Now, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will also be imposed on such offenders, according to sources.