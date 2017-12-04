Headlines

Madhya Pradesh assembly passes bill awarding death for rape of girls aged 12 or less

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday unanimously passed a bill dealing with death sentence for convicts of rape and gang-rape involving girls of 12 years or less.

The move comes after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet approved the bill last week.

The bill proposes death penalty or a minimum term of 14-year rigorous imprisonment or life imprisonment till death for raping girls aged 12 or less. The minimum punishment increases to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for gang rape of girls aged 12 or less.

The Madhya Pradesh government also decided to give harsher punishment to those guilty of molesting, stalking and harassing women. Now, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will also be imposed on such offenders, according to sources.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
4.3K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
2.2K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odisha conjoined twins Odisha conjoined twins
1.3K
Headlines

After Jaga-Kalia, another conjoined twins take birth in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top