Madhusudan Law College to be upgraded to varsity

Bhubaneswar, May 20: The state government has decided to upgrade Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack into a law university and increase the welfare fund of lawyers from next year.

“The lawyers’ welfare fund will be increased to Rs 5 crore from existing Rs 3 crore from next year,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said while attending the state executive meeting of BJD’s legal front in the capital city on Sunday.

Patnaik said the state government is also planning to establish skill development academy for lawyers.