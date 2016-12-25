‘Madhubabu Ayeen Sahatyata Yojana’ launched

Bhubaneswar: To provide free of cost legal assistance at panchayat level, the State Government on Saturday launched Madhubabu Ayeen Sahayata Yojana.

Inaugurating the scheme, CM Naveen Patnaik said the scheme is dedicated to the mass at the grassroot level in every panchayat across the state. “It would work to make people aware of their legal rights and help them ensure its protection and upliftment” he said.

He also awarded appointment letters to law practitioners of Nimapara saying that the scheme will improve social, economic scenario of the state by bringing good legal assistance to every door step.

Notably, Under the scheme assistance cell called Madhubabu Ayeen Sahayata Kendra would be established in panchayat office or Rajeev Gandhi Seba Kendra and every Saturday or maximum of four days per month ‘sahayata sibir’ (MASS) will be held to settle legal disputes especially afflicting poor, women, backward classes, old persons of villages.

For every meeting law officials will be paid Rs 500 and PEOs will be awarded Rs 150 for management of the legal cell.

Patnaik also announced 100 per cent bonus for Kendu leaf pluckers across the state. With its effect about 8.30 lakh people would be benefitted. About Rs 130 crore of funds have been transferred to the accounts of Kendu leaf pluckers. This is like homage to Madhubabu who always dreamt to help the poor.

Besides the CM also felicitated 20 IT experts for their innovative ideas to the industry and hoped that their work would come to the welfare of the people of the state.