Maa Samaleswari Temple to get Light & Sound Show soon

Sambalpur: The Maa Samaleswari temple of Sambalpur is likely to witness the light and sound show soon.

The government has approved funds for implementation of the major project here.

On Wednesday, the tourism department conducted a review of the Rs 7-crore project, of which Rs 2 crore has already been provided, as per sources.

The light and sound show on the temple premises will showcase the history of Maa Samaleswari temple and with its beauty, it would act as an added attraction for the tourists who visit the famous shrine, said Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi.

The 16th-century shrine was constructed by Balram Dev, the first Chauhan king of Sambalpur and the founder of modern Sambalpur. People from across Odisha and neighbouring states visit the temple to pay obeisance to Goddess Samaleswari.