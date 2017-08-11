PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

M Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as 13th Vice President of India

New Delhi: M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday took oath as India’s new Vice President. Nominated by the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he won the vice presidential poll on August 5.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Earlier Naidu, 68, paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat. He also paid tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, besides Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Babasaheb BR Ambedkar.

PM Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh and other ruling and opposition leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

